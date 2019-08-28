Cabinet apprised of changes made to National Medical Commission Bill in Parliament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet was on Wednesday apprised of the amendments made in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill during its passage in Parliament.

The original version of the Bill was approved by the Cabinet on July 17 and was passed in both Houses of the Parliament on July 29 and August 1 respectively, with official amendments, an official statement said.

The changes have been made in the National Medical Commission Bill passed by the Parliament from the version that was approved by the Cabinet.

The Cabinet was apprised of these changes, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.