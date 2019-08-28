Chidambaram's family accuses media of publishing 'unverified', 'unsubstantiated' allegations against them

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram’s family has claimed that the media is attacking them by publishing unverified and unsubstantiated allegations against them.

A press statement, issued by P Chidambaram’s family said, “P Chidambaram has been in public life for nearly 50 years and his impeccable honesty, work as well as contribution cannot be wiped out by a campaign of vilification."

In the statement, they also challenged the Government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property anywhere in the world.

They further appealed to the media to exercise restraint in the issue.

"Every person is presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law," the statement said.

ALSO READ | P Chidambaram in Supreme Court denies ED's allegations, says every asset disclosed by him

Stating that the family possessed enough wealth and were tax assesses, it said they do not crave for money and they had no need to seek money in unlawful ways.

"We are therefore astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies etc., these are chapters plucked out of ghost stories and one day these ghosts will be buried."

The family also said: "We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended the interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate to Chidambaram until Wednesday.

(With Agency Inputs)