Claiming apathy, Mathura couple sets self on fire outside police station

The couple suffered serious burn injuries and has been referred to Delhi for treatment, the officials said.

By PTI

MATHURA: A man and his wife set themselves on fire outside a police station here on Wednesday, alleging inaction by the police over their complaint that some village strongmen were harassing them, officials said.

The couple reached Surir police station in Mathura in the morning after pouring kerosene oil on their bodies and set themselves on fire there, with a purported video of the incident getting circulated on social media.

"The case was related to an August 23 incident in which an FIR with names of accused was registered. The couple claimed there was no action by the police," Mathura's Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said.

"Sub-inspector Deepak Nagar of Surir police station has been suspended with immediate effect and investigation launched over the alleged laxity by the police," he said.

Mathur said a detailed probe is also being done to find out if police took no action despite registering an FIR on the couple's complaint.

The SSP said strict action would be taken against the police officials, if anyone of them are found negligent in discharge of their duties.

Meanwhile, a special police team was formed to arrest the people accused in the FIR of harassing and assaulting the couple, he said.

For representational purposes
