Education officer in Uttar Pradesh suspended for irregularities in exam centre constitution

District School Inspector Anil Kumar Mishra is accused of constituting more examination centres than sanctioned by the Uttar Pradesh Board of High School and Intermediate Education.

By ANI

GHAZIPUR: The state government on Tuesday suspended and initiated a departmental inquiry against a top education department officer for his role in alleged irregularities in the constitution of centres for the Uttar Pradesh board examinations during the academic year 2018-19.

According to the government, he ordered setting up 289 examination centres as against 242 centres sanctioned by the board this year.

Apart from the board examination, irregularities were found on his part in setting up of examination centres for Deled training (2017) and BTC fourth semester examination between 2013 and 2015, the government said.

Mishra did not follow the guidelines laid down by the board and mislead the district administration on the matter, it said.

The government has also directed the authorities to take action against the officials responsible for irregularities in the constitution of examination centres in other districts of the state.

