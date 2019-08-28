Extra luggage? Railways has a new solution

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Train passengers can now avail the goods carriage facility to transport any extra luggage. They can send their luggage from one destination to another anywhere on the railways network through the freight operations information system.

Apart from individual passengers, the facility is also available for firms. Companies and businesses willing to transfer goods from one place to another can do so by requesting at the designated portal of Indian Railways.

The portal allows passengers to track their consignments. The status can be checked by visiting the webpage. A user is required to enter the 11-digit number printed on the receipt and the captcha code.