Full-blown final war with India in October or November, predicts Pakistan minister

By Online Desk

India and Pakistan would go to war in October or November this year, a federal minister in Pakistan has predicted.

A full-blown war is “likely to occur (between Pakistan and India) in October or the following month”, a Pakistani media quoted the railways minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad as saying in its report.

The war with India will be the last this time, the minister said while speaking during an event on Kashmir in Rawalpindi, adding that “the UNSC would have held a plebiscite in Kashmir till now if it really wanted to solve the issue".

"Those who still think about the possibility of dialogue with India are fools,” Rashid said.

Rashid praised China saying Beijing was on Pakistan's side when it came to Kashmir issue and blasted 'the Muslim world' for keeping mum on Kashmir issue. The Pakistani minister made it clear that

“Imran Khan’s upcoming speech at the United Nations on Sept 27 holds vital significance. We are lucky to have a friend like China standing with us,” he was quoted as saying.