Glad that 'Statue of Unity' is emerging as popular tourist spot, says PM Narendra Modi
Narendra Modi had in October last year inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion his 143rd birth anniversary.
Published: 28th August 2019 09:59 AM | Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:00 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: After 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat was included in TIME magazine's 'World's 100 Greatest Places of 2019' list, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is glad that it is emerging as a "popular tourist spot."
"Excellent news vis-a-vis the 'Statue of Unity'- it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list. And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day. Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Excellent news vis-à-vis the ‘Statue of Unity’- it finds a spot in the @TIME 100 greatest places 2019 list.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2019
And, a few days back, a record 34,000 people visited the site in a single day.
Glad that it is emerging as a popular tourist spot!https://t.co/zLSNmwCKyc pic.twitter.com/7xmjWCz9xo
Modi had in October last year inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion his 143rd birth anniversary.
Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue occupies over 20,000 square meters and is surrounded by a 12 square km artificial lake.
Besides 'Statue of Unity', Soho House Mumbai has also been included in the list.