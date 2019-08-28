'India will not remain silent if attacked': Venkaiah Naidu slams Pakistan

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid reports that Pakistan mobilising troops and logistics along the borders with India after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, in an oblique reference to the neighbouring country said that India will never attack anyone (country) first, but will not remain silent if attacked.

"India will never attack anyone first. But if anybody attacks, India will not remain silent and was capable of giving a fitting reply which they cannot forget in their lifetime,'' the Vice-President said speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory here on Wednesday.

Naidu also ruled out any talks with Pakistan on Kashmir issue. "Talks may be held with our neighbour in connection with remaining part of Kashmir which was under occupation(POK),'' he added.

He charged the neighbouring country with aiding and abetting terrorism and said it will have to pay a heavy price for it.

Venkaiah Naidu maintained that Kashmir was an integral part of India. "Since 1952 elections were being held in the State. There were elected Chief Ministers and elected governments. It was an administrative arrangement in Jammu and Kashmir like AP and Chhattisgarh,'' he said.

He went on to add that India had never interfered in internal affairs of other countries and others should not interfere in our internal affairs. "India was capable of sorting out its internal affairs,'' he asserted.