Home Nation

WATCH | IPS officer touches Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's feet in uniform, courts controversy

The video was taken by one of the few Trinamool leaders and bureaucrats present at the seashore in East Midnapore's Digha, where Banerjee went on August 21 to hold an administrative meeting. 

Published: 28th August 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

IPS officer was seen touching Mamata Banerjee's feet. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA:  An IPS officer in uniform was seen touching West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s feet in a video clip which triggered a controversy among other police officers.

The video was taken by one of the few Trinamool leaders and bureaucrats present at the seashore in East Midnapore's Digha, where Banerjee went on August 21 to hold an administrative meeting. 

This newspaper, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video clip independently.

Rajeev Mishra, presently posted as inspector general of police (western range), was seen in the eight-second video clip standing with other officers, including director (securities) Vineet Goyal. Mamata was seen offering Goyal a piece of cake as it was his birthday. She then offered Mishra, who took the cake, ate it and touched Mamata’s feet.

The state BJP had several times alleged that the police in Bengal are working at the behest of the ruling party. "The video clip proved that our allegation is a fact,’’ said Dilip Ghosh, president of the saffron camp’s West Bengal chapter.

Mishra, who served in important posts which include DCP (Port) and DCP (Central), is known as an efficient officer in the circle of IPS officers.

Pankaj Dutta, a retired IPS officer, criticised Mishra’s act. "A policeman is duty-bound to follow All India Service Conduct Rules. According to that rule, Mishra could salute the chief minister as she is head of a constitutional body and home minister of the state. But touching someone’s feet in uniform is a violation of the rule and it demands punishment," Dutta said.

Attempts to contact Mishra proved futile as he did not answer calls or reply to the messages that were sent to him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Bengal IPS officer Dilip Ghosh
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Varadarajan
    Jaya
    19 hours ago reply
Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp