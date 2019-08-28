Home Nation

It may take years to dispose of cases of NRC-rejected

Given the perceptions and estimates on the ground, not less than 20 lakh people will be excluded from the list but no person will be put in the detention camp immediately.

Published: 28th August 2019 05:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 05:43 PM   |  A+A-

NRC generic image

Given the long process of litigation, there is a perception that it will take years to identify the Indians in Assam. (Express Illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam will not make those excluded stateless overnight as the process will be followed by a long-winding litigation which might take years to complete.

The final draft of the NRC will be published on August 31. Over 41 lakh people were excluded following the publication of the complete draft and an additional draft of deletion.

Given the perceptions and estimates on the ground, not less than 20 lakh people will be excluded from the list but no person will be put in the detention camp immediately. There is no question of deportation as the Centre said it is an internal matter of India.

The Assam government does not have the facilities to keep so many people in detention. There are no separate detention camps. The jails are where the declared foreigners are kept and they are already crowded. There is just one detention camp which is coming up in Goalpara but it can house at the most 3,000 people. The government has taken a decision to build ten such detention camps.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said those left out would not face detention till the Foreigners’ Tribunals pass orders about their status. They will be able to challenge exclusion by filing appeals in the tribunals. 

“Those who will be left out can move the Foreigners’ Tribunals to challenge their cases by filing appeals. The appeals have to be filed within 120 days since the final list is published. The cases have to be disposed of within six months from the day the appeals were filed,” Assam’s Additional Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna, told this newspaper. 

“If someone’s case has been disposed of by the Foreigners’ Tribunal but he continues to remain excluded from the NRC, he can move the Gauhati High Court,” Krishna explained.

According to lawyers here, the Supreme Court will be the last resort. 

Currently, Assam has 100 Foreigners’ Tribunals. The government will set up another 200 such tribunals. If 20 lakh people get excluded, one can imagine how much time it will take for the tribunals to dispose of the cases. 

Given the long process of litigation, there is a perception that it will take years to identify the Indians in Assam. After all, the updation of the NRC is a process to identify Indians, not illegal immigrants.

By such time, there is also a possibility that the Centre will get the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 passed in the Rajya Sabha to protect the interests of the non-Muslim immigrants. The Bill has been already passed by the Lok Sabha.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Register of Citizens NRC Assam
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp