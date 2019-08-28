Home Nation

Mayawati re-elected BSP chief, announces candidates for UP bypoll

Mayawati assured the party workers and followers of her continued commitment to take the organisation forward to newer heights. 

Published: 28th August 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati addresses the party workers during a meeting at BSP headquarters in Lucknow. (Photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) re-elected Mayawati its national president unanimously on Wednesday, the party took the lead in announcing the names of probable candidates for 13 assembly seats going to bypolls in the state soon.

Following her re-election, the BSP chief reiterated her vow “never to stop, bend or break.” Mayawati was elected at a special meeting of senior office-bearers of the party's central executive committee, its state units and representatives selected from across the country.

Expressing her gratitude to her care for re-electing her to lead party movement further, Mayawati assured the party workers and followers of her continued commitment to take the organisation forward to newer heights.

Recalling her four regimes in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati claimed she had set an example of good governance in the state and the work done by her would consolidate her claim to victory in upcoming elections.

Referring to the assembly elections to be held soon in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, she said the party has to contest all elections with "full strength".

"The BSP has to fight these elections against both the ruling BJP and the Congress and has to move forward by first becoming a balancing power," she said.

Meanwhile, as always the BSP took a lead over its rivals by announcing the names of party candidates for upcoming by-polls to 13 assembly seats in UP. In a departure of its long drawn policy of not contesting by-elections, Mayawati this time is all set to field candidates on all 13 seats going to election anytime soon.

All the 13 sets have gone vacant as the sitting MLAs were elected to lower house in 2018 general elections. Of the 13 seats, BSP and Sp had sitting MLAs in Jalajpur Ambedkarnagar and Rampur respectively.

Rest 11 seats had been in the BJP’s kitty. Clearing BSP stand on abrogation of Art 370 yet again, Mayawati said it was the fulfilment of the wish of Dr BR Ambedkar. “He was a strong votary of unity and integrity of the country.

So BSP supported the revocation of Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir,” she said adding that patience was imperative as it would take some time for the conditions to get normal in the valley. “Even the court agreed to this view,” said the BSP chief.

She held former PM Late Jawahar Lal Nehru and Congress responsible for the plight of Kashmir and welcomed the decision to give Laddakh the status of Union Territory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati BSP
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp