NHRC notice to Yogi Adityanath government over children being served rotis and salt in mid-day meal

The commission has sought the details over the status of the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme across the state in government and government-aided primary schools. 

Published: 28th August 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a mid-day meal service for representational Purposes. | (File | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking suo motu cognisance of the reports over the distribution of Rotis along with salt to the children of a primary school as mid-day meal in Mirzapur district on Saturday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has served notice on Uttar Pradesh chief secretary seeking a detailed report on the issue within four weeks. 

The commission has sought the details over the status of the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme across the state in government and government-aided primary schools. 

It has also enquired about the food quality and menu normally served to the children under the scheme.

The insensitivity of the primary school authorities was exposed when a video of the students sitting on the floor and eating salt and roti on school premises went viral on social media creating a flutter at the district administration and government level. 

It resulted in the suspension of a couple of officers of Basic Shiksha department and the principal of the school Siyuri village of Mirzapur district.

As per norms, pulses, rice, rotis, vegetables with fruits and milk on certain days are to be served to schoolchildren.

The human rights commission also observed in its notice to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary that it was the duty of the teachers in the government school to follow the mid-day meal (MDM) guidelines and provide nutritious food to children. 

Meanwhile, after facing embarrassment on the first day in office, the newly-appointed Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi has now decided to set up flying squads to carry out surprise checks of the primary schools across the state to assess the quality of the food being served to the students in mid-day meals.

Moreover, the school bags, uniform, shoes, socks and sweaters distributed to school children would also be checked by the squad.  

The flying squad will comprise district-level, education officers. 

The minister said he along with senior officials of the basic education department would also be a part of the squad which will check at least one school a day. 

