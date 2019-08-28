Home Nation

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority confiscates thousands of illegal Indian devices

PEMRA's recent action is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

Published: 28th August 2019 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday seized over 50 satellite receivers, dozen DTH and entire cable network of three networks in Punjab province as it intensified its crackdown against illegal Indian devices, the country's electronic media regulator said.

During the operation, illegal equipment has been impounded in just two weeks time, including C-Line Receivers, LNBs, Dish Antennas and other related equipment, thousands in numbers.

"We are successfully running our drive against Indian DTH (direct-to-home), C-Line Equipment, Indian Channels and Indian Content throughout the country.

During the crackdown on Wednesday over 50 satellite receivers, dozen DTH and entire cable network of three networks were seized in Sargodha district of Punjab province," says the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

It said during the current spell of crackdown against the Indian DTH and Indian Content, PEMRA regional enforcement teams have carried out operations in various cities across Pakistan, including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi and Multan.

PEMRA says it has also banned telecast of advertisements showing Indian actors/talent on broadcast and distribution media.

"The authority has also issued show cause notices to licence holder for violating PEMRA regulations."

PEMRA chairman Saleem Baig has directed the officials of the authority to continue crackdown and enforcement drive more rigorously against sale/purchase of illegal Indian DTH and associated activities to completely eliminate grey market of Indian DTH and to ensure strict compliance of orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

PEMRA's recent action is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month.

Soon after India's actions on Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan imposed a ban on the screening of Indian films in the country.

On August 16, Pemra announced that it has decided to ban the airing of advertisements featuring Indian artists.

