Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Published: 28th August 2019 12:14 AM | Last Updated: 28th August 2019 12:14 AM | A+A A-
JAMMU: Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire by targeting forward posts with mortar shells and small arms along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.
The cross-border firing by Pakistan started at about 6.30 pm and ended at 8.00 pm, he said.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, the spokesperson said.