PM Narendra Modi asks ministers to work on development schemes, projects for Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Pitching for development initiatives in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked Union ministers to work on schemes and projects for the region, and also called for engaging with officials and students from the state who are currently based in different parts of the country.

At the Union Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah gave a presentation on the situation in Kashmir and also dwelt at length on the move to nullify Article 370, which had given Jammu and Kashmir special status, sources said.

Shah said the situation is gradually improving in the Valley, which is facing security and communication restrictions at many places, they said.

Defending the restrictions, the Minister said it is in larger good and asserted that there is no blanket ban on communication or people's movement.

They were imposed only in places which faced security threats, Shah added.

At the meeting, the sources said, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a detailed presentation on the recent reform measures announced by her.

She asserted that the government had consulted all stakeholders before taking these steps.

The government may soon come out with a package worth crores of rupees to set up the necessary infrastructure for implementing over 100 central laws in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the special status to the state earlier this month.

However, the exact amount of the package, based on the proposals given by various ministries, is yet to be calculated, the sources said.

The proposal would soon be sent to the Expenditure Finance Committee and may also be vetted by the Union Cabinet before a public announcement.

