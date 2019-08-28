Police arrest UP man for posting derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna on Facebook

By PTI

BAHRAICH: The police have arrested a person from Nandwal village for posting derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna on his Facebook page, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said some locals had registered a complaint that a person named Mubin Hashmi had posted derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna on August 25 on his Facebook page which had hurt the religious sentiments.

Following the complaint, a case was lodged and Hashmi was arrested, Grover said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain the origin of the post.