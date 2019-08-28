Home Nation

Rajya Sabha to establish Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair in universities: UGC

Former Member of Parliament or State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament and secretariats are also eligible to apply.

Published: 28th August 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi's tenure as the Indian PM from 1966- 77, and 1980- 84, it was imposed for a total of fifty times.

A file photo of Indira Gandhi with then President S Radhakrishnan (PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha has initiated the process for the establishment of Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair in varsities across the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Wednesday.

The chair is open to an eminent researcher or academic of repute, an expert with proven record of research or scholarship and publications ln the study of political system, democratic institutions and socio-economic challenges facing the nation, the UGC said in a communication to varsities.

"Rajya Sabha has initiated the process for the establishment of Dr S Radhakrishnan Chair and four Rajya Sabha Fellowships under the Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme," it said.

Former Member of Parliament or State Legislatures and former officers of Parliament and secretariats are also eligible to apply.

Duration of the chair is for two years, extendable up to one year. The occupant of the chair is entitled for a grant of Rs 20 lakh plus Rs 2.50 lakh as contingency grant.

"Rajya Sabha instituted the fellowships scheme in the year 2009 with the objective of promoting research on different aspects of parliamentary democracy in India.

At the initiative of current Rajya Sabha chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, the existing scheme has been revamped in order to enhance its effectiveness and utility," the UGC letter said.

The revamped scheme has been renamed as Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme which has three components including Dr S Radhakrishnan chair, Rajya Sabha Fellowships and Rajya Sabha student engagement internships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
S Radhakrishnan Chair Rajya Sabha UGC
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp