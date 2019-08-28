Home Nation

Woman thrashed by mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Ghaziabad

In a video that went viral, the woman can be seen crying and requesting people to leave her while the mob is seen thrashing her multiple times.

By ANI

GHAZIABAD: In a gruesome incident, a middle-aged woman was allegedly thrashed by a mob on suspicion of child-lifting in Loni area of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Mob lynching cases soar in Uttar Pradesh over rumours of child lifting

"The video which is going viral on the social platforms claim her to be a child-lifter, which is not true. In fact, she is the grandmother of the child. She went there with her grandson for shopping when people attacked her. Strict action will be taken against those who circulated a video of her on social media calling her a child-lifter" said Superintendent of Police (SP), Niraj Kumar Jadaun on Tuesday.

The police further requested the citizens to dial 100 and call the cops if they find any information on child-lifter instead of taking the law in their hands. Also, verify the news and sources before posting it on social media, it said.

Further investigation is underway. 

