Home Nation

Court summons BJP leader Harish Khurana in defamation case, complaint against Manoj Tiwari dismissed

The complainant alleged that Tiwari had falsely and with an intention to defame him told the media that it was Kumar who had attacked Kejriwal.

Published: 29th August 2019 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Harish Khurana

BJP leader Harish Khurana (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday summoned BJP leader Harish Khurana in a defamation complaint filed by an AAP worker for his tweet in connection with the assault on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 4, noting 'prima facie' there are sufficient grounds to proceed against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, dismissed the complaint against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for his remarks to media in the matter, citing lack of "sufficient ground".

The court passed its order on the complaint of Sushil Kumar, an Aam Aadmi Party worker who alleged that Khurana, as well as BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, had defamed him.

It directed Khurana to appear before it, saying that "prima facie there exists sufficient grounds to proceed against Khurana for making defamatory remarks on Twitter."

On Tiwari, the court said: "It is clear that Tiwari has not taken the name of the complainant in this video. The only allegation is that when he was saying these words, he showed a photo in his mobile phone, which according to the complainant is his photograph."

"I have minutely seen the video of the press conference and it is clear that the photo which he had showed in the press conference is so blurred in the video placed on record that it is not possible to identify the complainant only by seeing the video...therefore there does not exist sufficient grounds to proceed against Tiwari," the court said.

According to the complaint, on May 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was holding a road show in south Delhi parliamentary constituency for general elections when he was slapped by a person.

It said that Khurana had tweeted suggesting that Kumar had assaulted Kejriwal.

The complainant alleged that Tiwari had "falsely and with an intention to defame" him told the media that it was Kumar who had attacked Kejriwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harish Khurana Manoj Tiwari
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp