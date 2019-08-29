Home Nation

Delhi High Court tribunal confirms five-year extension of ban on SIMI

The tribunal presided by Justice Mukta Gupta has concluded that there is sufficient material to declare the SIMI an unlawful association.

Published: 29th August 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A tribunal headed by a Delhi High Court judge has confirmed five-year extension of the ban imposed on SIMI by the central government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The tribunal presided by Justice Mukta Gupta has concluded that there is "sufficient material" to declare the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) an "unlawful association".

"Having analysed the evidence led before this tribunal, there is sufficient material to hold that conditions of Section 2(p)(i) and (ii) of UAPA are satisfied in the present case.

Hence, in view of the findings as above, it is held that there is sufficient cause for declaring SIMI as an 'unlawful association' and an order is passed under Section 4 (3) of the UAPA confirming the declaration made in the notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs S.O.564(E) dated 31st January, 2019 issued under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the tribunal said.

The tribunal was constituted in January following the imposition of the ban on SIMI.

A Home Ministry notification issued on January 31 stated that if the unlawful activities of SIMI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will continue its subversive activities, re-organise its activists who are still absconding, and disrupt the secular fabric of the country by propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism.

Among the terror acts in which SIMI members were allegedly involved in Gaya blasts in 2017, M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore in 2014, and jailbreak in Bhopal in 2014.

The police from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Kerala have provided details of conviction against top SIMI leaders Safdar Nagori, Abu Faisal, among others.

Faisal was instrumental in the 2013 Khandwa jailbreak incident, according to investigators.

Members of the group have allegedly been involved in bank robberies, killings of policemen, blasts, among other cases, officials said.

The SIMI was first banned in 2001 and since then the ban on the organisation has been banned extended regularly.

This was for the eight time, the ban has been extended.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SIMI Delhi High Court Delhi HC
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp