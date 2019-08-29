Home Nation

'Don't worry about looking old fashioned': Amit Shah urges women to shun plastic bags

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged people to shun single-use plastic to save the environment.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged women to shun plastic bags to protect the environment and instead carry cloth bags, which are long- lasting, for shopping.

Shah said the Centre was also considering some strong steps to stop the production of 'single-use' plastic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently urged people to shun single-use plastic to save the environment.

He also exhorted citizens to observe the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year as a day to make India plastic-free and asked municipalities, NGOs and the corporate sector to come up with ways for safe disposal of accumulated plastic waste before Diwali.

Shah said the prime minister has taken a resolve of Swachh Bharat (clean India), but plastic is the "biggest hindrance" in realising that vision.

"That is why our PM, in his Independence Day speech, urged the citizens to take up a movement against plastic from October 2 (Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary)," Shah said addressing a gathering here during a tree plantation drive.

"I urge all the women to stop the use of plastic bags while going out for shopping. Instead, they can carry a cloth bag, which would last for 10 years. Though you would look somewhat old fashioned carrying such cloth bags, it would help in saving our earth from plastic pollution," he said.

Shah congratulated the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation for planting over 10 lakh trees under its 'Mission Million Trees' in the city during the ongoing monsoon season.

Earlier, he along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani participated in a tree plantation drive here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah Single use plastic
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp