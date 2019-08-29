Home Nation

Family decries Netaji's portrayal in 'Gumnaami', director Srijit Mukherji claims balanced approach

The film did not portray Gumnaami baba, a monk spotted in Faizabad in the 1970s, as Netaji, he said.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Gumnaami.

By PTI

KOLKATA: Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji's next outing 'Gumnaami', based on theories surrounding Netaji's disappearance, has landed in trouble, with the freedom fighter's family claiming that "a defamatory campaign was being made to malign the image of the legendary leader".

In a counter-argument, the director, however, said that the film, cleared by the CBFC on Wednesday, sought to project all three theories surrounding the "disappearance" of Netaji in a balanced manner.

The film did not portray Gumnaami baba, a monk spotted in Faizabad in the 1970s, as Netaji, he said.

A statement signed by 33 members of the Bose family, contended that "a long-running and sinister campaign is being organised which features a penniless recluse known as Gumnami baba, who left behind trunkloads of Netaji-related fake collectables".

It also said that "a misleading and defamatory campaign was being made to malign the image and legacy of the legendary leader".

Among the signatories were Netaji's daughter Anita Pfaff, niece Chitra Ghosh, grandnephew and BJP leader Chandra Bose, nephew Dwarkanath Bose and niece Krishna Bose.

Noting that Justice Mukherjee Commission of Inquiry of 2005 provided conclusive proof through DNA testing to establish there was no match between Netaji and this Gumnami baba, the letter demanded "an end to the campaign".

Krishna Bose, who is also the director of Netaji Research Bureau, said, "Everyone has the right to make a film for commercial reason but none has the right to insult the great patriot." Mukherji, on his part, said the Mukherjee Commission had also mentioned Gumnami Baba in their report.

"Even if you discount a theory, you have to give references, you have to mention it. We have no intention to insult Netaji, we have shown our respect to him in the film. It is a democracy, a filmmaker has every right to show all possible theories and talk about the mysteries surrounding the great icon, we are all proud of," the national award-winning filmmaker said.

"We have made the film from three standpoints and left it for the audience to decide.

The film, once released, will prove that," he said, adding the "Censor Board has given a nod to the film, which goes on to show the Union government has okayed the film's content".

Different theories have swirled around Netaji's disappearance in 1945, with one being that he returned to India and lived under the guise of 'Gumnami Baba', a reclusive Sadhu, in Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad.

Some others have claimed that Bose boarded a plane on August 18, 1945 at Taihoku airport in Taiwan which crashed leading to his death.

The third theory suggests that Netaji was captured and murdered in a prison in Russia.

A recent tweet by PIB observing August 18 as the freedom fighter's death anniversary came in the eye of storm, with Chandra Bose asserting that it was not the "right approach" as the mystery over the leader's death was yet to be resolved.

Pfaff, Netaji's daughter, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for a DNA test of the ashes, believed to be of the leader, kept at Renkoji temple in Japan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srijit Mukherji 'Gumnaami' Gumnami Baba Chandra Bose Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp