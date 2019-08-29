Home Nation

Former PM Deve Gowda says country facing financial stress

Former PM Deve Gowda claimed that close to six lakh people have been rendered jobless as an impact of closing down the public sector units.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM Deve Gowda

Former PM Deve Gowda (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said on Thursday the country is facing financial stress and noted that never in the past money was drawn from the Reserve Bank of India.

"There is financial stress in the country. For the first time, money has been drawn from the RBI. So far as I know never ever in the past, money was drawn from the RBI," Gowda said at a press conference at the party office here.

He was referring to the RBI's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore of dividend and surplus reserve to the government.

The amount comprises Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF), RBI said in a statement on Monday.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra says RBI cash transfer to government increases financial risk

Gowda said, "Whatever the previous RBI governors (Urjit Patel and Raghuram Rajan) and deputy governor (Viral Acharya) have spoken is already there in the public domain." 

The former prime minister said employees in many government departments have not got their salaries for many months while many public sector units were on the verge of closure.

He claimed that close to six lakh people have been rendered jobless as an impact of closing down the public sector units.

Stating that possibilities were high that the many PSUs may be handed over to the private hands, Gowda opined that the government may intensify the divestment process.

ALSO READ: How will the government spend Rs 1.76 lakh crore RBI windfall?

He also cited the example of Peenya Industrial Area in Bengaluru which was badly hit due to recession.

The former Prime Minister said the nation has suffered a double whammy on the financial front.

"On the one hand there is a recession in the market, while on the other, natural calamity across the country in the form of floods has wreaked havoc causing enormous financial losses," Gowda said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp