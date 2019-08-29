Home Nation

France President Emmanuel Macron's advisor meets PM Narendra Modi

Days after Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting, the French president's advisor Bonne called on the prime minister.

Published: 29th August 2019 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting, the French president's advisor Emmanuel Bonne on Thursday called on the prime minister here.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting.

Last week, the two leaders held one-on-one talks in France where Macron echoed India's stand on Jammu and Kashmir, saying India and Pakistan should resolve the issue bilaterally and no third party should "interfere or incite" violence in the region.

TAGS
Narendra Modi Emmanuel Macron France
