Home Nation

Have sought unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: India

In July, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.

Published: 29th August 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo | YouTube screen grab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it had asked for "immediate, effective and unhindered" consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan and was in touch with the neighbouring country through diplomatic channels.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In July, the Hague-based ICJ ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.

ALSO READ: Pakistan says in contact with India on granting consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing, said: "We are in touch with the Pakistani side through diplomatic channels. Based on the judgment of the International Court of Justice, we had asked for immediate, effective and unhindered consular access."

"Let us see the response we get from the Pakistani side," he added.

ALSO READ: ICJ verdict in Kulbhushan Jadhav case complete vindication of India's stand: External Affairs Ministry

India had sent a communication to Pakistan, virtually turning down Islamabad's conditional offer of providing consular access to Jadhav.

Earlier, Pakistan had offered India consular access to Jadhav.

The offer had come two weeks after the ICJ had ordered Pakistan to grant India consular access to Jadhav without further delay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kulbhushan Jadhav
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp