Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma urges people to walk to office, school and college

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said the people of the state are aware of fitness which has been a part of tradition and culture.

Published: 29th August 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday walked from his official residence to the venue of the 'Fit India' Movement' function here and urged the people of the state to walk to their office, school and college at least once in a week.

The chief minister announced that he would be walking from his official residence to his office every Wednesday and urged one and all to follow suit.

"I request all officials, students and whoever who would like to join this campaign to walk to work and their institutions on Wednesdays," he said.

The chief minister said the people of the state are aware of fitness which has been a part of tradition and culture.

"The problem is that in our day to day lives and the different responsibilities that we have as a student, officer or public leader we sometimes tend to forget that aspect and this programme today is to remind us to take out a certain time in our day to remain active and fit," Sangma said.

He said fitness is not just about the physical health but a holistic well being and fitness of physical, mental and spiritual health.

The chief minister also tweeted "At the launch of the #FitIndiaMovement, I urged the people of #Meghalaya to walk to their office, work, school and colleges at least once in a week. I have personally decided to walk to work every Wednesday wherever I am. @PMOIndia @narendramodi @KirenRijiju #walktoworkmeghalaya." 

In New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Fit India' Movement' on Thursday, saying the initiative is the need of the hour and will take the country towards a healthier future.

At a colourful ceremony, which included a presentation of India's indigenous martial art forms, dances and sports, Modi said technology has contributed to a sedentary lifestyle.

"Fitness is zero percent investment with infinite returns," Modi said at the event.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging people to include physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

