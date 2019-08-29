Home Nation

MP cabinet minister’s admission about illegal mining stirs internal politics in Congress

Dr Govind Singh said that the state was losing royalty of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore daily through illegal sand mining.

Published: 29th August 2019 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

mineral exploration, sand mining

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A political controversy has erupted within the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh after senior cabinet minister Dr Govind Singh recently admitted that illegal sand and stone mining were still rampant in the state, particularly in Bhind and Datia districts.

Dr Singh, the seven-time sitting MLA from Lahar seat of Bhind district and the minister for cooperatives, parliamentary affairs and general administration in the Kamal Nath government had recently admitted before journalists that illegal sand and stone mining was still rampant in the state even eight months after the new government attained power in MP.

Singh, who is also the minister in-charge for Datia district of Gwalior-Chambal region had further said that daily the state was losing royalty of Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore through illegal sand mining in Bhind and Datia districts alone. The Congress veteran, who is considered close to former CM Digvijaya Singh had also claimed that illegal mining in Datia and Gwalior districts was happening in collusion with local police.

Reacting to Singh’s public utterances, MP Congress State Secretary Sunil Tiwari (also the Datia District Congress vice president) wrote a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday accusing the senior cabinet minister Dr Govind Singh only for aiding illegal mining in Datia and Bhind districts. In his letter, Tiwari wrote that police station in-charges who were posted in Datia due to Singh were aiding illegal mining in Datia district.

Singh’s public utterances also triggered criticism from other senior Congress leaders, including PWD minister Sajjan Singh Verma and legislators OPS Bhadauria and Ranveer Jatav and state Congress general secretary Ashok Chaudhary.

Public Works Department Minister Sajjan Singh Verma said that instead of going public, Singh should have done something in this regard in districts like Datia, Bhind and Morena.

The leaders questioned why the minister did not keep his views in the Cabinet meeting instead of speaking publically. They were of the opinion that Singh’s home town was facing maximum illegal mining and even accused him of being involved in it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dr Govind Singh Madhya Pradesh sand mining Madhya pradesh MLA Congress politics
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp