PSU employee held for raping 16-year-old domestic help in Jharkhand

By PTI

BOKARO: A government employee has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Bokaro town, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday, a police officer said. The accused is an employee of a public service undertaking (PSU), a senior police officer said.

The minor girl had earlier worked as a domestic help at the accused person's house, the officer said.

The man called her at his place on Wednesday, raped her and cut her veins at three places, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bokaro, P Murugan, said.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital, while the 36-year-old accused sent to Tenughat jail, another police officer said.

The accused's pregnant wife was not at home when the incident happened, he said.