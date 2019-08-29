Home Nation

Two Bihar brothers arrested for kidnapping and 'marrying' 2 Kashmiri women

Police from Jammu and Kashmir with the aid of their Bihar counterparts arrested both men for kidnapping the women from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

Published: 29th August 2019

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By IANS

SUPAUL: Two brothers found their wedding bliss cut short after they were arrested on charges of kidnapping two Kashmiri sisters, whom they claim to have married just days back.

Police from Jammu and Kashmir with the aid of their Bihar counterparts arrested both men for kidnapping the women from Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, Bihar Police said.

Parvez and Tavrej Alam, who hail from Ramvishnupur village of Supaul are also brothers. They were working as carpenters in Ramban when they fell in love with the sisters, the police said on Thursday.

The brothers brought back their wives to their home here. But by then the father of the brides had filed an FIR accusing the two brothers of kidnapping his daughters.

Supaul Deputy Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar said: "A team of Jammu and Kashmir police reached here and arrested them. The accused are saying that the women willingly married them."

