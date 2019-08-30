Home Nation

Arvinder Singh Lovely, AK Walia meet Sonia to discuss new Delhi Congress chief

The post of the Delhi Congress chief has been lying vacant following the death of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on July 20.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi Congress in-charge P.C. Chacko asked the party to relieve him of his duties, senior party leaders A.K. Walia and Arvinder Singh Lovely met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss his replacement and the new city unit chief.

Lovely and Walia arrived at the residence of the UPA chairperson soon after Madhya Pradesh chief Minister Kamal Nath left her residence after meeting her.

The meeting of the Delhi Congress leaders lasted for over half an hour.

According to party leaders, the Delhi Congress leaders discussed the issue of the new city unit chief and new in-charge. The post of the Delhi Congress chief has been lying vacant following the death of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on July 20.

The leaders said that senior leader Tariq Anwar's name as party in-charge was also discussed during the meeting.

The development comes three days after Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Chacko and 14 district presidents to discuss the issue of the new city unit chief, after the death of Dikshit.

After the meeting on Tuesday, Chacko had said that no outsider will be chosen to head the Delhi unit.

The Congress is eyeing a comeback in the national capital which it had ruled for three consecutive terms till 2013 under Dikshit. It, however, lost the 2013 election to the Aam Aadmi Party and was completely wiped out in the 2015 polls where the AAP won 67 of 70 seats.

