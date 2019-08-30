Home Nation

Grandson of BJP MLA alleges ragging at Aligarh Muslim University

Vijay, who is a fresher in the department of foreign languages, has alleged that on first day of college, seniors entered the class, interrupted it and started ragging the juniors.

Published: 30th August 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

AMU

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ALIGARH: Vijay Singh, grandson of BJP MLA Dalvir Singh, has registered a complaint of ragging against his seniors in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Vijay, who is a fresher in the department of foreign languages, has alleged that on first day of college, seniors entered the class, interrupted it and started ragging the juniors.

Vijay has lodged a complaint on the matter with Civil Lines police station and the University administration.

"It was the first day of class when the seniors entered the class and interrupted it. The teacher was made to go out and they started ragging us. They asked students to stand up and sit down, to go outside and come in. I have complained to the police and to the Proctor and Pro Vice Chancellor," said Vijay.

However, Professor Mohammad Gulrez, Dean International Language Department, said it was not a very serious matter. "It was a trivial matter. The second-year students just wanted to get an introduction and unfortunately, he took it as ragging. He also got into a verbal spat with a senior. The anti-ragging committee is looking into it and the matter will be resolved soon."

Students have, however, lodged a complaint at the Civil Lines Police Station about the incident.

"The first-year students of AMU have given a complaint about the incident of ragging. He has also complained to the University administration. We are looking into the matter and will do a proper investigation and take action," said Abhishek, SP City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP AMU Aligarh Aligarh Muslim University Vijay Singh
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp