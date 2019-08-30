Home Nation

Group of doctors seek government permission to visit Kashmir

An appeal by the group to the MHA and Health and Family Welfare ministry said medical profession is above political or religious divides

Published: 30th August 2019 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri family rides on a scooter past a closed market in Srinagar (File | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of doctors — some from AIIMS, Delhi — has sought permission from the Centre to visit J&K and assess whether patients are suffering due to limited connectivity in the state following the abrogation of Article 370. 

The doctors and scholars, attached with the group Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, have also condemned the arrest of Omar Salim, a doctor from Srinagar, who was detained for highlighting poor healthcare services in the Valley. 

“We are getting two narratives from the Valley, which are quite in contrast with each other and therefore a neutral team of doctors should be allowed to visit and assess the real situation,” Harjit Singh Bhatti, convenor of the forum and a doctor at AIIMS told this newspaper.

An appeal by the group to the MHA and Health and Family Welfare ministry said the medical profession is above political or religious divides, doctors are the custodian of their patients’ health and demanding restoration of healthcare services by no means can be called a crime. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Kashmir Clampdown Kashmir Security Situation AIIMS
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp