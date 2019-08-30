Group of doctors seek government permission to visit Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of doctors — some from AIIMS, Delhi — has sought permission from the Centre to visit J&K and assess whether patients are suffering due to limited connectivity in the state following the abrogation of Article 370.

The doctors and scholars, attached with the group Progressive Medicos and Scientists Forum, have also condemned the arrest of Omar Salim, a doctor from Srinagar, who was detained for highlighting poor healthcare services in the Valley.

“We are getting two narratives from the Valley, which are quite in contrast with each other and therefore a neutral team of doctors should be allowed to visit and assess the real situation,” Harjit Singh Bhatti, convenor of the forum and a doctor at AIIMS told this newspaper.

An appeal by the group to the MHA and Health and Family Welfare ministry said the medical profession is above political or religious divides, doctors are the custodian of their patients’ health and demanding restoration of healthcare services by no means can be called a crime.