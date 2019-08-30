Home Nation

How to examine Babur's dedication of Babri Masjid after 500 years: SC

Citing the high court judgement, Mishra said majority of it held that Muslims failed to prove that the disputed Babri Masjid was built by Babur in 1528.

Published: 30th August 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has said it's 'little problematic' to judicially examine whether Babur dedicated the disputed structure in Ayodhya to the 'Allah' after 500 years.

"This will be little problematic if we asked the judicial validity of the dedication of the land as mosque by Babur," the Bench said on Wednesday when one of the counsels of a Hindu party said the Allahabad High Court refused to deal with the issue, citing it as 500-year-old matter.

Senior Advocate P.N. Mishra, appearing for the Akhil Bhartiya Sri Ram Janam Bhoomi Punarudhar Samiti, submitted the high court erred in saying it would not go into the issue whether Babur constructed the mosque without following Shraia, Hadith and other Islamic practices.

He raised the doubt if the disputed structure was a valid mosque.

ALSO READ: Not opposing 'Ram Lalla' plea for title of disputed land at Ayodhya, Nirmohi Akahara tells SC

Mishra told the Constitution Bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, instead of deciding on the allegations that Babur was not the owner of the land and was incapable of validly executing 'wakf' for the mosque, the high court held since almost 500 years had passed it would not deal with the issue, which might be a matter of debate for historians.

Citing the high court judgement, Mishra said majority of it held that Muslims failed to prove that the structure was built by Babur in 1528.

He also claimed the inscriptions placed at entrance and pulpit of the structure, which Muslims relied to prove it as mosque were forged. He said they were first seen by a magistrate after 1934.

When the Bench asked how to deal with aspects that there was a structure in the shape of a mosque, Mishra said the structure couldn't be treated as mosque.

"If the construction is in line with Islamic tenets and Islamic law, then only it will be termed as mosque. If it's taken by force, it will be his property and go to heirs and the waqf board would have no role," Mishra said.

He cited various Islamic texts and testimonies of religious experts who had testified as witnesses in the case and said, "A mosque is not valid if it's built on the land of people of another religion." He also said the disputed structure lacked the features of being treated as a mosque.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babri Masjid Supreme Court Babur
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp