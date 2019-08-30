Home Nation

In-principle agreement with Swiggy, Zomato on discount, says Restaurant association

Zomato which has been at the loggerheads with the association as it wanted to push through its Gold programme in the delivery services too.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Zomato

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has said that there is an in-principle agreement between the association and the two major online delivery aggregators, Zomato and Swiggy to resolve the issues of the industry including deep discounts.

Anurag Katriar, Head of NRAI Mumbai Chapter said that Zomato which has been at the logger-heads with the association over the Zomato Gold programme in dine-in services wanted to push through its Gold programme in the delivery services too which NRAI outrightly rejected during the meeting on Thursday.

"Yesterday, NRAI deliberated eight critical issues pertaining to the online delivery space with two key aggregators, Swiggy and Zomato. Both of them deduced issues of deep discounting, high and uneven commission charges, data masking and mandatory bundling of services which are crippling the restaurant industry. There is an in-principle agreement to resolve these issues within a specific timeline," Katriar said.

He further said that broad contours of resolving each of the issues were chalked out and meetings with the two aggregators are likely to take place in the second week of September to update the reformation progress.

"In the back to back meetings, Swiggy's approach was fairly constructive. They understood all our viewpoints, and promised to come back with an actionable plan in the follow-up meeting," he said.

Katriar, however, said that the meeting with Zomato began on a "false note" as they stated their intention to introduce Zomato Gold on the delivery vertical as well. He added that it is an "entirely unacceptable proposition" to NRAI, due to the stated stance of #ZoGoisNoGo.

"On one hand, NRAI is determined to eradicate the epidemic of deep discounting for dine-in restaurants, whereas Zomato seems to just extend the same to the delivery business."

However, despite the abrupt beginning, other issues were discussed at length and Zomato would examine them at their end and revert in the follow-up meeting, Katriar added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRAI Zomato Swiggy Zomato gold logout campaign Restaurant Association
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp