INX Media case: P Chidambaram's CBI custody extended for three days till September 2

The 73-year-old Congress leader was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day; since then he is in the CBI custody.

Published: 30th August 2019 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram, Inx Media case

Former Union minister P Chidambaram outside the CBI court, in New Delhi on Friday, Aug 30, 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court extended by three days the CBI custody of P Chidambaram, arrested in a corruption case arising from the INX Media scam.

He will be in the CBI custody till September 2.

The order was passed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar before whom Chidambaram was produced on expiry of four-day custodial interrogation granted on August 26.

He has already been subjected to custodial interrogation by the CBI for eight days since his arrest on August 21, after the Delhi High Court on August 20 dismissed his anticipatory bail plea.

"Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted.

Thus, more time is required.

In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till September 2," the judge said while pronouncing the order.

Chidambaram was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his 4-day CBI custody.

His son Karti was also present in the court.

Earlier in the day, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, representing the CBI, said Chidambaram has been partially interrogated and he is required to be confronted with further documents.

The judge asked the CBI why it requires five more days for interrogating Chidambaram and wanted to see the case diary.

When the ASG said there are voluminous documents, the judge said, "You were aware about the volume of documents, why did you ask for only five days custody for the first time, Second time also you asked for five days only. Why this approach." ASG Nataraj replied that it all depends upon how Chidambaram answers the questions.

The judge after going through the case diary said the grounds which you have given for further custodial interrogation are vague.

The judge said the CBI should have asked for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram for 15 days on the very first day of his production.

