Home Nation

ISRO begins real-time monitoring of over 700 trains fitted with Global Positioning System

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun real-time monitoring of over 700 trains which have been fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS).

Published: 30th August 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

indian railways

PTI file image of Indian railways used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun real-time monitoring of over 700 trains which have been fitted with Global Positioning System (GPS).

The system, called the Control Office Application (COA), will help track the inter-station movement of over 700 trains on the Indian Railways network.

The system was designed as a collaborative effort between the national transporter and ISRO to enable monitoring of passenger and freight trains and help automatically feed information about their movement directly to the control room.

Officials claimed the real-time monitoring, apart from helping track movement of trains, will also help the national transporter to crackdown on thefts of fright commodities like coal and oil.

“Tracking and tackling of thefts will become easy now as it will not be easy to stop freight trains in between two stations,” a Railway Protection Force official said.

The Railways gets a major share of its revenue from freight services but thefts have been a major cause of concern. The new system will help the railways modernise control rooms and rail network.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO Global Positioning System Control Office Application Indian Railways
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp