Maharashtra women's panel seeks police report after death of Mumbai gang-rape victim

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has sought a report from the Mumbai police after the death of an alleged gangrape victim led to fierce agitations in the Chunabhatti area of the city.

"Mumbai police have been directed to submit their report regarding action taken by them in the case and have also been directed to arrest the accused," MSWC chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said.

According to relatives of the victim, the 19-year-old girl had come to meet her relatives at Lal Dongar in Mumbai a month ago. She was gang-raped by four men in the locality when she was on her way to a friend's house to celebrate a birthday.

The victim fell ill on reaching home but didn't tell anyone of the ordeal she went through. Eventually, she was shifted to her village but her condition continued to deteriorate.

When the victim later confided with her parents about the gang-rape, a case was registered at her home town Jalna. The case was then transferred to Chunabhatti police station in Mumbai but the police didn't act, said relatives of the victim.

On Wednesday night, she succumbed at the government hospital in Aurangabad. Relatives of the victim have refused to take possession of the body.

Meanwhile, on Friday the NCP took out a protest march at Chunabhatti police station demanding the arrest of the accused. NCP MP Supriya Sule condemned the state government for shielding the accused and demanded that a Special Investigation Team be constituted to investigate the case.