MP Congress chief appointment: Old warhorses back in race as Kamal Nath flies to Delhi to meet party leadership

With Sonia Gandhi back as All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief, the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh hopes to get a new president in the coming days. 

Published: 30th August 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Old warhorses of the grand old party in Madhya Pradesh — where the Congress came to power in December 2018 after 15 years — have got back into the reckoning for the MP Congress Committee chief’s post.

MPCC president and Chief Minister Kamal Nath flew to Delhi on Thursday for two days to attend a series of meetings with central leadership on possibly to choose the new Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

Names of several Congress leaders, including former CM Digvijaya Singh, former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP home minister Bala Bachchan (a close confidant of Kamal Nath, are doing rounds of the party circles in Bhopal. 

Recently, names of two more senior leaders former Leader of Opposition in MP, Ajay Singh ‘Rahul’ and ex-MP minister Ramniwas Rawat have also started doing rounds of party circles.

Also, in the reckoning is Arun Yadav, who headed the MPCC before Kamal Nath was appointed as the MP state party head in April 2018.  

According to a senior MPCC office bearer, who’ll be the next MPCC chief will be known in the next three-four days. 

“Anyone who has the experience and acumen to coordinate well between the government and party organisation and to keep under check the opposition BJP will succeed Kamal Nath as the new MPCC chief,” said a senior Congress leader.

