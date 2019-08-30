RSS activist admitted to hospital after being shot at in Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: An RSS activist was allegedly shot at by unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.

Sompal Saini, who is the in-charge of a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Habibpur village, has been referred to a hospital in Meerut in a serious condition, Phugana Circle Officer Siddharth Tomar told PTI.

Saini had gone to the fields when the assailants opened fire at him.

A search operation to nab the culprits has been launched, the officer said.