RSS activist admitted to hospital after being shot at in Muzaffarnagar
Sompal Saini, who is the in-charge of a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Habibpur village, has been referred to a hospital in Meerut in a serious condition.
MUZAFFARNAGAR: An RSS activist was allegedly shot at by unidentified people in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said.
Sompal Saini, who is the in-charge of a wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in Habibpur village, has been referred to a hospital in Meerut in a serious condition, Phugana Circle Officer Siddharth Tomar told PTI.
Saini had gone to the fields when the assailants opened fire at him.
A search operation to nab the culprits has been launched, the officer said.