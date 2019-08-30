Senior cardiologist who criticized Article 370 abrogation summoned by NIA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior cardiologist and chairman of Batra Hospital Upendra Kaul has been summoned by the National Investigative Agency on Friday.

Sources said that Kaul had been critical of the Centre's action and connectivity clampdown in Jammu and Kashmir while abrogating article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to the state.

On being contacted for his reaction, Kaul told this newspaper that "NIA has the authority to summon anyone".