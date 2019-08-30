Home Nation

SIT report ready on Pehlu Khan lynching case, will he get justice?

Sources say the SIT has found loopholes at every level in the Pehlu Khan case investigation.

Published: 30th August 2019 10:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Pehlu Khan

Jaibuni, wife of Pehlu Khan, holding a picture of her late husband in their home in Jaisingh Pur Village in Nuh Haryana. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

In the infamous Pehlu Khan lynching case, the special investigation team (SIT) of the Rajasthan police is all set to submit its report within a week. The SIT which has reportedly found several lapses and irregularities in the investigation of the Pehlu case will submit its report to the DG Police of Rajasthan who in turn will hand over the final report for action to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 

ALSO READ: Pehlu Khan and hopes for a fair justice system

Sources say the SIT has found loopholes at every level in the Pehlu case investigation. The shortcomings in the police investigation were even pointed out by the Alwar court which had acquitted all the six accused on August 14th in this lynching case.

Although the Pehlu Khan lynching was caught on a cellphone camera, the police had surprisingly not even done the forensics on the crucial evidence. 

Police negligence and especially the failure to collect the mobile on which the video was shot became a crucial factor that led to the acquittal of the accused.

No wonder, ADG Crime BL Soni says: “In this case, the video where Pehlu Khan is seen being beaten by the mob was the biggest piece of evidence but it was not treated very seriously. 

There was no major effort to even nab the six accused who Pehlu Khan had named in his statement. Several lapses seem to have been left in the investigation.”  

Shockingly, even senior officials at the Police Headquarters in Jaipur then did little to plug the loopholes left by local policemen in Alwar. As a senior official pointed out on condition of anonymity, “ if the district level investigations had lapses and shortcomings, the subsequent officials should have rectified those mistakes. 

We have learnt that not only were those lapses retained by CID- CB, the agency also failed to correct the evident loopholes.” He further adds: “The SIT's prime purpose was to revive the case which had fallen flat, the video footages will be presented when the lawyers move the high court to challenge the acquittal. The clips show how badly he has beaten that lead to his death.”  

Beyond the identification of lapses, however, public attention is now focused on what action the Gehlot government will initiate against police officials who left such glaring lapses in this major lynching case and whether some justice will be ensured for Pehlu and his family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pehlu Khan Lynching Case Pehlu case Pehlu Khan
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp