Home Nation

This RSS body is a bridge between Muslims and Sangh

By Indic values, Muslim Rashtriya Manch tries to push for growing acceptability of vande mataram among Muslims, make a case against cow slaughter and push for Yoga.

Published: 30th August 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

religion, conversion, religious symbols, prayer

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Along with many known and unknown affiliates of the RSS, one that works for the minorities, particularly Muslims, is the Muslim Rashtriya Manch or Muslim National Forum.

The scope of the organization remains minimal and the goal simple: reach out to liberal muslims, win their trust and bring them to Indic values as close as possible.

By Indic values, Muslim Rashtriya Manch tries to push for growing acceptability of vande mataram among Muslims, make a case against cow slaughter and push for Yoga.

In fact, it held campaigns for abrogation of Article 370.

So how does one go about it? Md Afzal, its National Convenor, concedes, initially it has not been easy. But the acceptability has grown over the years.

And so has grown the number of campaigns by it. Afzal has been vocal against cow slaughter before Eid.

This independence day, this RSS body arranged Independence Day functions in over 1,000 madrassas and 500 dargahs across India.

After the event, the MRM ensured everyone take a pledge that they will ensure no one can start a riot taking advantage of religious divide.

According to Afzal, the tricolour was unfurled near the dargah of Jamia Milia Islamia and Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia in Delhi.

The choice of venues for meetings and conclaves has got bolder with time. This time, Muslim Rashtriya Manch held its national council or Rashtriya Karyakarni, as they call it in Kashi, a place in Uttar Pradesh that has huge religious significance for Hinduism.

In the conclave, resolution was passed against terrorism. How Muslims have been traditionally used as 'vote bank' was also discussed.

Indresh Kumar, the mentor of MRM this year launched a 'break up Pakistan' movement to create support for separatist and secessionist movements in Pakistan.

This June, the RSS leader had met representatives of 26 countries, including those from Israel, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Mongolia, Egypt, Iran and UAE in two separate meetings. One took place in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.

MRM cadres, sources say, will be used for the campaign as well.

It may not be as voluble as the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, but MRM is one RSS affiliate that is silently but with focus executing the job given to it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muslim Rashtriya Manch RSS
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp