Universities selling fake degrees: HRD directs UGC to set up inquiry panel

The directive has been issued following media reports alleging that a racket is prevailing in several parts of the country where agents would claim to arrange degrees of recognised universities.

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry has directed the University Grants Commission to constitute a high-level committee to inquire into allegations of sale of fake degrees by certain universities.

The directive has been issued following media reports alleging that a racket is prevailing in several parts of the country where agents would claim to arrange degrees of recognised universities without the need for students to attend classes or sit for examinations.

"In response to media reports, the Human Resource Development Ministry has ordered UGC to immediately constitute a high-level committee to enquire into allegations regarding sale of fake degrees by certain universities," the HRD Ministry said on its Twitter handle.

"The committee is required to complete its enquiry within three weeks and identify institutions and individuals that have resorted to such illegal practices so that strict action can be taken against all concerned," it added.

