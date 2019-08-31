Home Nation

Army chief Bipin Rawat reviews security situation along LoC in Jammu region

Bipin Rawat was briefed on the strategy to deal with inimical elements, who are attempting to revive terrorism south of Pir Panjal.

Published: 31st August 2019

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday met troops along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts, and reviewed the readiness of units to counter ceasefire violations, infiltration and deal with violent actions from across the boundary.

He was also briefed on the strategy to deal with inimical elements, who are attempting to revive terrorism south of Pir Panjal, and about attempts to radicalise the youth, a defence spokesman said.

General Rawat was accompanied by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, and was briefed and updated by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, and commanders on the ground.

The army chief reviewed the mission readiness of units, response mechanism to ceasefire violations, measures adopted to deal with Pakistan proxies, counter infiltration posture and preparation to deal with violent actions on the Line of Control (LoC), the spokesman said.

During his visit, General Rawat interacted with soldiers deployed along the LoC and commended them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism, he said.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures institutionalised to ensure a safe and secure environment, and mission readiness of the troops, the spokesman said.

The army chief also conveyed his satisfaction on the synergy with the civil administration and was appreciative of the people friendly measures taken by the White Knight Corps which have resulted in ushering normalcy in border districts in a smooth and quick time-frame, he said.

