Assam MLA Ananta Kumar Malo, son left out of NRC

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: It's not just the common man but lawmakers too who have been shocked to find their names missing from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Ananta Kumar Malo, the sitting South Abhayapuri MLA of the opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and his son were among those left out. Similarly, the daughter of Congress’s Dalgaon MLA Ilias Ali was excluded. Both MLAs were not available for comment.

Former AIUDF MLA Ataur Rahman Majharbhuyan has been also excluded along with his only son and one of four daughters.

“I used self-legacy. If someone uses self-legacy, he does not need to give any other evidence. My children used my legacy. Surprisingly, my three daughters made it to the list but my only son and one daughter were excluded,” the politician said.

Also Read - NRC: Two sisters submit same document, one included, other excluded

“This is nothing but intentional harassment and a conspiracy. This is illegal. Nowhere in the world has the law divided families like this,” an infuriated Majharbhuyan, who hails from Badarpur in southern Assam’s Barak Valley, said.

Similarly, retired honorary Army captain and declared foreigner Md Sanaullah, who was released from the Goalpara detention camp about two months ago on bail, could not make it to the list.

His exclusion was not surprising. The NRC authorities earlier said that none of the declared foreigners would be included in the document.

Of the 1,145 declared foreigners lodged in various detention camps, about a dozen were conditionally released over the past two weeks.

Also Read: What will now happen to the 19,06,657 people left out of the final Assam NRC?