Home Nation

Assam MLA Ananta Kumar Malo, son left out of NRC

Ananta Kumar Malo, the sitting South Abhayapuri MLA of the opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and his son were among those left out.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Ananta Kumar Malo

All India United Democratic Front leader Ananta Kumar Malo. (Photo| YouTube screen grab)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: It's not just the common man but lawmakers too who have been shocked to find their names missing from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

Ananta Kumar Malo, the sitting South Abhayapuri MLA of the opposition All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and his son were among those left out. Similarly, the daughter of Congress’s Dalgaon MLA Ilias Ali was excluded. Both MLAs were not available for comment.

Former AIUDF MLA Ataur Rahman Majharbhuyan has been also excluded along with his only son and one of four daughters.

“I used self-legacy. If someone uses self-legacy, he does not need to give any other evidence. My children used my legacy. Surprisingly, my three daughters made it to the list but my only son and one daughter were excluded,” the politician said.

Also Read - NRC: Two sisters submit same document, one included, other excluded

“This is nothing but intentional harassment and a conspiracy. This is illegal. Nowhere in the world has the law divided families like this,” an infuriated Majharbhuyan, who hails from Badarpur in southern Assam’s Barak Valley, said.

Similarly, retired honorary Army captain and declared foreigner Md Sanaullah, who was released from the Goalpara detention camp about two months ago on bail, could not make it to the list. 

His exclusion was not surprising. The NRC authorities earlier said that none of the declared foreigners would be included in the document. 

Of the 1,145 declared foreigners lodged in various detention camps, about a dozen were conditionally released over the past two weeks. 

Also Read: What will now happen to the 19,06,657 people left out of the final Assam NRC?

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananta Kumar Malo NRC National Register of Citizens Assam
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp