Home Nation

Assam NRC: Aadhaar to those who get entry in final citizenship list

When the draft NRC was published, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it.

Published: 31st August 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

An official takes photo of an applicant to submit her bio-metrics data ahead of NRC final draft publication at Hatipara village in Kamrup Friday August 30 2019. | PTI

An official takes photo of an applicant to submit her bio-metrics data ahead of NRC final draft publication at Hatipara village in Kamrup Friday August 30 2019. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Aadhaar cards will be issued to all those who were excluded in the draft NRC but could get an entry in the final list to be published on Saturday, officials said.

This will happen as NRC authorities have taken biometric data from more than 36 lakh people who have claimed Indian citizenship after their exclusion from the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018.

However, those who may be excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) and can not prove their Indian citizenship after pursuing legal process will not be eligible for obtaining Aadhaar cards anywhere in the country as their biometrics will be flagged.

"The biometric data taken during the process of claims of the NRC will ensure that those who are in the final NRC will get Aadhaar and those who could not prove their Indian citizenship will not get it anywhere in the country," a senior home ministry official said.

When the draft NRC was published, there was a huge controversy over the exclusion of 40.7 lakh people from it.

The draft included names of 2.9 crore people out of the 3.29 crore applicants.

ALSO READ | 34 years later, Assam set to get an updated NRC

In addition to those excluded, the names of over a lakh people were also left out in a list published last month.

All those whose names were excluded from the draft NRC were given the opportunity to apply before the authorities with designated documents to claim their Indian citizenship.

During this process, the biometric data were taken from the applicants.

Assam has a very low penetration of Aadhaar scheme and less than 15 per cent state people have obtained Aadhaar cards so far, another official said.

The final NRC will be published on Saturday.

Those who may not be part of the final NRC can approach any of the 300 foreigners tribunals to challenge the exclusion.

If an individual's claim is rejected by a tribunal, he or she can approach the high court and subsequently the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, mostly from Bangladesh, was carried out only in Assam, which has been facing an influx of people from the neighbouring country since the early 20th century.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aadhaar NRC Assam NRC
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp