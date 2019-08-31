BJP, Congress filed electoral bond details after May deadline

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP, the Congress and the JD(U) are among the political parties which failed to submit details of electoral bonds within the May 31 deadline set for them.

In April, the apex court had asked the political parties to furnish details of such donations in a sealed envelope by May 31. However, an RTI reply disclosed that many parties missed the deadline while submitting the details.

Among the national parties, the Congress submitted the electoral bond details on June 18 while the BJP filed on July 6. The CPM also failed to furnish the detail within the given time period as it furnished on June 8.

According to an RTI reply received by Commodore Lokesh Batra (Retd.), rest of the national parties, including BSP, TMC, CPI and NCP filed the details before May 31. Among the regional parties, JD(U), BJD, Mizo National Front, Goa Forward Party, Sikkim Democratic Front and a few others could not file the details within May 31 this year.

While the government supports the electoral bond scheme, some Opposition parties claim anonymity of donors and many other provisions in the scheme is against transparency.