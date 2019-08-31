Home Nation

CBI conducts voice sample test of TMC MP Prasun Banerjee

Published: 31st August 2019 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee

TMC MP Prasun Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted voice sample tests of Trinamool Congress MP Prasun Banerjee in connection with the Narada tapes scandal.

Samuel Mathew of Narada News had conducted a sting operation in 2014.

In the video of the sting operation some persons resembling senior Trinamool Congress leaders were seen accepting money from representatives of a fictitious company in return for favours.

Banerjee was allegedly one of the TMC leaders seen accepting money in the video, which had surfaced just before the West Bengal assembly polls in 2016.

Later, Banerjee told waiting reporters that he has told the CBI that there is no need to summon him for voice samples because as an MP he had spoken at many places and several times in Parliament.

"I told them that there is no need to summon me and that I had come two years ago and submitted all the documents sought by CBI," he added.

CBI has sought sanction from Speaker Om Birla to prosecute Banerjee, besides TMC MPs Saugata Roy and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, besides former party MP Suvendu Adhikari in the case.

Former Kolkata mayor and West Bengal minister Sovan Chatterjee, who was supposed to visit the CBI office during the day in connection with the same case, sent a letter to the investigating agency expressing his inability to attend as he is away in Delhi.

He had switched over to BJP on August 14.

