Home Nation

CBI court adjourns money laundering case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa

In its third supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency on July 10, the ED named 35 fresh accused of which 20 are firms.

Published: 31st August 2019 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Misa Bharti. (File |PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned the hearing in a money laundering case involving Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharati and her husband.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar while adjourning the matter to September 21 instructed the investigating officer of the case to submit a brief of all the accused.

The court will on the next date decide whether to take cognizance of the third supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The case has been transferred to Special Judge Kuhar. It was earlier being heard by Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj.

In its third supplementary charge sheet filed by the agency on July 10, the ED named 35 fresh accused of which 20 are firms.

In 2017, the ED raided a farmhouse and a few other locations as part of its probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered crores of rupees using shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided Rs 90 lakh in cash to the Jain brothers in advance to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited as share premium.

Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

The agency had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal, Misa and her husband were the key persons behind the money laundering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav CBI Money laundering Misa Bharati
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp