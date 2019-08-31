Counter-infiltration grid geared up to scuttle infiltration bids from Pakistan: Jammu Police

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan is frequently violating the ceasefire agreement to facilitate infiltration but the counter-insurgency grid is fully geared up to scuttle the attempts, a senior police official on Saturday said.

"Attempts of infiltration (by terrorists from Pakistan) are continuing and our forces are fully geared up to meet the challenge," Jammu Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh told reporters in Samba district after holding an introductory meeting with police officers.

"The counter-infiltration grid is in place and we are fully geared up to meet any challenge," he said.

On his maiden visit to Samba after assuming charge as IGP, Jammu, he said officers have been given targets to tackle crime and narcotics smuggling.

"There is a need for special drive against narcotic smugglers," he added.

Samba Senior Superintendent of Police Shakti K Pathak gave a detailed power-point presentation to the IGP on crime and security situation in the district, a spokesman said.

Singh appreciated the work done by the officers in maintaining law and order in the district, he said, adding, the IGP asked them to remain alert to avert any untoward incident.

All officers were asked to pay attention to clear the pendency of cases under investigation and emphasize on curbing bovine smuggling and drugs menace, the spokesman said.